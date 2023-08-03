Ardonagh buys Sorvio to add to Ethos Broking

Ardonagh Advisory has bought Sorvio Insurance Brokers, a commercial broker servicing clients in the South West of England.

Salisbury-based SME specialist Sorvio has been trading for more than 30 years. The broker was previously acquired by current owners and directors Paul Hodgkinson and Ian Spalding in 2006.

Ardonagh confirmed that the pair will continue to run the business alongside Advisory Insurance Brokers CEO Richard Tuplin.

On completion, it will join Ethos Broking.

