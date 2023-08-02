Aon expands with ex-Aviva and Ardonagh leader Graeme MacMillan
Aon has named Graeme MacMillan as chief broking officer for Commercial Risk Solutions in the UK, starting in the newly created role on 1 November.
MacMillan (pictured), joins from Ardonagh, where he has been since 2020 when he was appointed CEO of product and distribution management for Ardonagh Portfolio Solutions.
It’s great news that Aon and our clients will soon be benefitting from his experience and skills to help navigate emerging forms of volatility. Jane Kielty
Prior to this, MacMillan was director of international brokers at Aviva for just over two years, and previously was CEO of the UK markets division at Marsh.Strategy
