Insurance Age

Aon expands with ex-Aviva and Ardonagh leader Graeme MacMillan

Graeme MacMillan, chief broking officer (CBO) for Commercial Risk Solutions in the UK at Aon
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aon has named Graeme MacMillan as chief broking officer for Commercial Risk Solutions in the UK, starting in the newly created role on 1 November.

MacMillan (pictured), joins from Ardonagh, where he has been since 2020 when he was appointed CEO of product and distribution management for Ardonagh Portfolio Solutions.

It’s great news that Aon and our clients will soon be benefitting from his experience and skills to help navigate emerging forms of volatility. Jane Kielty

Prior to this, MacMillan was director of international brokers at Aviva for just over two years, and previously was CEO of the UK markets division at Marsh.

Strategy

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

What next for Mark Wilson after Abacai exit?

Despite his departure from insurtech Abacai, Mark Wilson has talked previously about the need to disrupt the insurance status quo going back to his days as group CEO of Aviva. Based on the assumption this exit is just a blip in that mission, Jonathan Swift considers where he might turn up next.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: