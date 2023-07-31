Clear unveils 10% organic growth for 2022 and £51m broker buy costs

Clear Group grew revenue by 26% to £56.7m in 2022 driven by 10% organic growth and five acquisitions.

The purchases in the year to 31 October consisted of Kent Insurance Brokers in January and legal indemnities broker LawSure Direct in July 2022. That same month it also snapped up GSI Commercial Services, ProAktive and Centor.

A filing at Companies House for holding company Charing Cross Topco showed that Centor was the most expensive at £28m, followed by ProAktive at £21m while LawSure cost £2.3m. There were no separate costs featured in the report for Kent or GSI.

Clear’s total £51.3m buying