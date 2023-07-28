Gallagher's organic growth hits 11%

Gallagher has posted 11% organic growth for the second quarter of 2023 in its UK & Ireland retail division.

This has followed on from 7% organic growth at the start of the year.

Simon Matson, EMEA CEO at Gallagher, highlighted: “Retail, operating from our large branch network across the UK and Ireland, achieved its best ever trading quarter, continuing to expand its client base with particularly notable growth among mid to large corporate clients.

“We have refreshed our high-net-worth proposition, joining our various specialisms together to provide a full service offering to our clients in this