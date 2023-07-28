Insurance Age

Somerset Bridge Group turnover flat but losses narrow in 2022

Operating profit from Somerset Bridge Group’s broking arm, which includes GoSkippy and Vavista, fell in 2022 by 18% to £2.7m.

Turnover was also down at the motor specialist from £50m in 2021 to £38.5m. According to the group, this was driven by a fall in policy volumes due to market conditions post Covid-19 pandemic, and competitor behaviour around the Financial Conduct Authority’s ban on dual pricing, which came into force on 1 January 2022.

Somerset Bridge argued that the fall at the personal lines broker was an “expected outcome”, given its strategy of focusing on profitable underwriting rather than volume.

