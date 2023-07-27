Insurance Age

Foley confirms Fleming as interim Axa Retail boss

Anna Fleming_Axa UK Retail
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Soon-to-be Axa UK and Ireland CEO Tara Foley has revealed the appointment of her successor, naming Anna Fleming as interim Axa Retail CEO.

After almost three years as Retail CEO, Foley will officially take up her new role on 1 September succeeding Claudio Gienal.

Fleming, pictured, joined Axa in 2021 as retail chief operating officer, having spent nearly four years as COO at the Motor Insurers’ Bureau.

Prior to this, she spent more than nine years at Zurich, latterly as chief claims officer.

Leadership

Writing on LinkedIn, Foley said of Fleming: “She has quickly become a key member of our leadership team. She has a deep

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Interview: Chris Withers, Ecclesiastical

There is disruption in the schemes market and Ecclesiastical is taking advantage, says Chris Withers. Investment is being ploughed into its schemes, an important part of the insurer’s growth plans.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: