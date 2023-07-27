Foley confirms Fleming as interim Axa Retail boss

Soon-to-be Axa UK and Ireland CEO Tara Foley has revealed the appointment of her successor, naming Anna Fleming as interim Axa Retail CEO.

After almost three years as Retail CEO, Foley will officially take up her new role on 1 September succeeding Claudio Gienal.

Fleming, pictured, joined Axa in 2021 as retail chief operating officer, having spent nearly four years as COO at the Motor Insurers’ Bureau.

Prior to this, she spent more than nine years at Zurich, latterly as chief claims officer.

Leadership

Writing on LinkedIn, Foley said of Fleming: “She has quickly become a key member of our leadership team. She has a deep