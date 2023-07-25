Lloyd & Whyte confirms 2022 deals spend

Lloyd & Whyte struck six deals in 2022 as turnover grew to £28.4m.

The highest profile deal was snapping up SEIB in December, as reported by Insurance Age.

The Somerset-headquartered Top 75 UK Broker bought SEIB from associated company Ecclesiastical Insurance.

Ecclesiastical, part of Benefact Group, which rebranded last year, had purchased SEIB in 2008.

Ahead of the name change Benefact had invested in Lloyd & Whyte in 2020, taking a 20% stake. This has since grown to 40% with full ownership expected to happen in 2026.

A filing at Companies House by