Insurance drives half-year revenue growth at Moneysupermarket

Moneysupermarket grew insurance revenue by 23% in the first six months of the year to £105.6m.

The aggregator detailed that car and home insurance had “rebounded” to double digit growth following the introduction of the Financial Conduct Authority’s ban on dual pricing which came into force at the start of 2022.

The rebound in the switching market came amid rising insurance premiums and the squeeze on consumer finances, it noted.

Figures from Confused and WTW last week showed comprehensive car insurance premiums rose by a record 40% during the past 12 months.

According to