FCA names MCE administrators

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed that Mark Holborow, Vincent Green and Steven Edwards of Crowe UK are the joint administrators of MCE Insurance, as appointed by the company’s directors.

As reported by Insurance Age, motorbike specialist broker MCE went into administration on 17 July.

The Northamptonshire-based broker signed an exclusive deal with Sabre Insurance in November 2021.

Contact centre

The regulator detailed that with Sabre unaffected customers’ policies remain in force. It added that MCE Insurance’s contact centre remains operational, and it will be overseen by the joint administrators.

