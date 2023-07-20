FCA names MCE administrators
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed that Mark Holborow, Vincent Green and Steven Edwards of Crowe UK are the joint administrators of MCE Insurance, as appointed by the company’s directors.
As reported by Insurance Age, motorbike specialist broker MCE went into administration on 17 July.
The Northamptonshire-based broker signed an exclusive deal with Sabre Insurance in November 2021.Contact centre
The regulator detailed that with Sabre unaffected customers' policies remain in force. It added that MCE Insurance's contact centre remains operational, and it will be overseen by the joint administrators.
FSCS broker pot compensation costs drop to £2m
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme paid out £2m in general insurance distribution compensation costs in the year ended 31 March 2023 – a £5m drop on the previous 12 months.
Esure and PIB investor Bain Capital raises $1.15bn for new insurance M&A arm
Esure and PIB Group investor Bain Capital has announced the final close of its inaugural private equity fund, Bain Capital Insurance Fund, LP at $1.15bn (£890m), above its initial target of $750m.
Blog: Is operational efficiency the new battleground for UK consolidators?
It is time to change the record on consolidation from talk of double digit acquisition multiples to evidenced efficiency improvements, argues Andy Fairchild.
Blog: PIB’s Brendan McManus on the future of insurance broking M&A
Fragmentation, low market maturity, employee benefit opportunities and lower pricing make Europe ripe for broking consolidation, according to PIB Group CEO Brendan McManus.
Flood Re on Build Back Better broker education drive
Brokers have engaged with Build Back Better, and want to communicate the benefits to clients, Flood Re CEO Andy Bord has confirmed, as the mutual reinsurer outlined plans to help educate the sector.
Flood Re policy numbers grow to more than 265,000
Mutual reinsurer Flood Re covered 265,826 policies in the year to 31 March 2023 – a 3.6% rise on the previous 12 months.
CFC expands transactional liability offering to benefit small to mid-size M&A deals
Specialist insurer CFC has expanded its suite of transaction liability products with the launch of a new solution to cover title to shares risks (TTS insurance).
Motorbike broker MCE enters into administration
Motorbike broking specialist MCE Insurance Limited entered into administration last night, it has been confirmed.