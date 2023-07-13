Insurance Age

Opinion: SLAPP legislation changes and the insurance industry

Joe Wornham_CNA Hardy
    • Joe Wornham

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Judges in the UK have been given powers to dismiss lawsuits, labelled by the UK government as intended to curtail the freedom of speech of journalists, at an early stage. Joe Wornham, senior technical underwriter – media liability at CNA Hardy, analyses the insurance implications of this new legislation and the impact on the UK broker community.

Concerns have long been raised by the media that certain wealthy individuals, especially Russian oligarchs, have been using lawsuits to deter investigations into their affairs by journalists by alleging their privacy is being breached – but this could be about to change.

Following a lengthy campaign for freedom of speech, the economic and corporate transparency bill has been amended, giving judges the power to bring an early end to SLAPPs, or Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation.

Jo

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: