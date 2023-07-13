Opinion: SLAPP legislation changes and the insurance industry

Judges in the UK have been given powers to dismiss lawsuits, labelled by the UK government as intended to curtail the freedom of speech of journalists, at an early stage. Joe Wornham, senior technical underwriter – media liability at CNA Hardy, analyses the insurance implications of this new legislation and the impact on the UK broker community.

Concerns have long been raised by the media that certain wealthy individuals, especially Russian oligarchs, have been using lawsuits to deter investigations into their affairs by journalists by alleging their privacy is being breached – but this could be about to change.

Following a lengthy campaign for freedom of speech, the economic and corporate transparency bill has been amended, giving judges the power to bring an early end to SLAPPs, or Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation.

