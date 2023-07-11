Stevenson Seacombe Partnership buys 51% of fellow TBIG member Whitefield Insurance

Stevenson Seacombe Partnership has bought a 51% holding in fellow The Broker Investment Group firm member Whitefield Insurance based in Ramsbottom, Lancashire.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, The Broker Investment Group was created out of the rebrand of Peter Cullum-backed Ataraxia and Minority Venture Partners at the start of the year.

Ataraxia had bought 25% of Whitefield 2018 in the first stage of a succession plan and boosted this to 49% last year.

Stevenson Seacombe has completed the exit process with its investment.

Investment

Whitefield Insurance’s current proprietors Stephen and Delphina Hopwood, a husband-and-wife team, will step