People Moves: 10 – 14 July 2023

Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Tokio Marine Kiln, Markel, Placing Platform Limited, Canopius, Lloyd’s and Allianz.

Tokio Marine Kiln strengthens cyber proposition

Aoife Woulfe, formerly head of intellectual property at Tokio Marine Kiln, has stepped into the position of head of delegated cyber.

In her new role, Woulfe will focus on developing TMK’s SME cyber offering. With this change, TMK’s IP book will be led by Ellie Webb.

In a string of changes, Paul Gooch, previously head of cyber open market, will now