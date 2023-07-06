Verlingue grows turnover and profit in 2022

Verlingue UK boosted turnover by 6.8% in 2022 to £19.51m, as profits also rose.

Profits before tax increased by 9.6% – from £2.83m to £3.13m. This more than reversed the year-on-year profit fall posted in 2021.

The latest result came despite administrative expenses rising 11% to £17m.

The financial performance was helped by £597,421 of exceptional income. A filing at Companies House for Verlingue Holdings detailed this income came from selling Verlingue Wealth Management to a third party on 22 December 2022.

Related Verlingue increases turnover for 2021 Finch taps