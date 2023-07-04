CDL eyeing international expansion in next 12 months

CDL has looked at Australia, Canada, Latin America and Europe as it plans to grow with partners across the world, CEO Nigel Phillips told Insurance Age.

“For quite some time we have been harbouring a vision of taking what we have created in the UK, one of the world’s most sophisticated insurance marketplaces, into other territories,” he said.

According to the software house leader, the firm has been investing in the “blueprint and ecosystem” to move into other territories.

Phillips highlighted moving to the cloud as having been a key element, along with building retail software for the broker market and insurer systems for rate deployment and