JMG strikes 10th deal of 2023

Deal
JMG Group has bought Cheshire-based Blackfriars Group, taking its deal total for 2023 to 10.

Blackfriars Group, which specialises in liability and business insurance for SMEs across the UK, employs 20 people at offices in Sandbach, Cheshire and Gibraltar.

The purchase adds £7m of gross written premium to the group, and all the staff along with the brand will be kept on.

Having [Blackfriars Group] on board further strengthens our presence in the North West. Nick Houghton

Blackfriars director Steven Lewis said: “One of the many benefits of joining the JMG Group is that the majority

