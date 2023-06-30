People Moves: 26 – 30 June 2023

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Hiscox, Tokio Marine HCC International, International General Insurance Holdings, Premium Credit, Marsh and Canopius.

Hiscox appoints Loake as group CIO

Hiscox has appointed Chris Loake as group chief information officer.

He will be based in London and report to Stéphane Flaquet, group chief operations and technology officer.

Loake joins from bank C. Hoare & Co, where he was chief technology and operations officer. Hiscox detailed that he has over 20 years of technology experience