Insurtech Innovative Risk Labs enters Lloyd's

Lloyds
Innovative Risk Labs has staked a claim for being the first-ever broker of its kind to secure a license to operate within the Lloyd's market.

The business, which launches, incubates and supports start-up insurtechs, argued it was the first and only exclusively insurtech-focused broker permitted to conduct trade in Lloyd’s and defined the development as a “ground-breaking achievement”.

IRL is led by CEO Ed Gaze, former head of the Lloyd’s Lab incubation program.

It can provide start-ups that need Financial Conduct Authority regulation the ability to act as an appointed representative which the firm said helped speed up pathways to

Register

