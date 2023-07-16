Broking Success: Targeting the 100-year milestone

WH&R McCartney is believed to be the oldest independent broker in Scotland. With only a handful of years left to go until its centenary, directors Graeme Robb and Alan Kirkwood are confident of further growth and success for the Motherwell-based firm.

WH&R McCartney Insurance Brokers GWP: £7m Staff: Eight Office: Motherwell Specialisms: Business, care business, motor trade, manufacturing – 99% commercial How did the business come to be set up?

Graeme: We’re confident we are the oldest independent broker in Scotland. The business was started in 1932 by my grandfather and his brother.

My father joined in the 1970s and the business became third generation when my cousin Kenneth joined in the 1980s.

I