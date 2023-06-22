Insurance Age

JMG strengthens in southern England with further Southampton buy

deal-hand-pen
JMG Group has bought commercial insurance broker GR Marshall, its second deal in Southampton this year.

GR Marshall, which was established in 1974 by Gill Marshall, is now led by Robert Tipp who became a major shareholder and managing director in 2001 and then sole shareholder in 2013.

The broker operates primarily in the property, motor trade and personal insurance market, providing services for local clients and property managers across the UK.

The business, which has five staff at its office in Hythe, Southampton, will keep trading under the GR Marshall brand.

JMG Group previously snapped up

