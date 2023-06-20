Academy Insurance updates on sale after deal fell through

Personal lines specialist Academy Insurance Services’ shareholders are going through due diligence in a sale process, according to a filing at Companies House.

The document, for the 2022 financial year approved by the board on 31 May 2023, detailed that the shareholders of ultimate parent company Vmans wanted to sell up.

It reported: “At the point of approval of the financial statements, the directors of Vmans Limited have identified an interested third-party acquirer and due diligence is well progressed.”

According to last week’s filing, Academy was previously on the market but the deal for the Top 75 UK broker fell through.

In the trading year