Adrian Furness leaving Covéa; Georges de Macedo named CEO

Georges de Macedo has been named CEO of Covéa Insurance with immediate effect, succeeding Adrian Furness, who is leaving the business, the insurer has confirmed.

According to the provider, Furness, pictured, decided to step back as CEO. He has been with the insurer since 1995 and in the post since July 2021 when he moved up from being chief operating officer to replace James Reader.

The insurer posted a £145.5m loss for 2022, and confirmed in April that it was entering into consultation with a number of staff over their jobs.

