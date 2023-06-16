Insurance Age

Liberty Mutual keeps Hughes in near £2bn assets sale to Generali

Northern Ireland 3D map
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Liberty Mutual Insurance has held on to Northern Ireland-based broker Hughes Insurance as it struck a deal to sell its personal lines and small commercial operations in Western Europe to Generali for €2.3bn (£1.97bn).

The deal will see Madrid-headquartered Liberty Seguros transfer to the Italian insurer including operations in Northern Ireland, Ireland, Portugal and Spain.

Liberty bought the general insurance business in Ireland of Quinn Insurance in 2011.

However, Liberty Specialty Markets, Liberty Mutual Reinsurance, Liberty Mutual Surety, Liberty IT and Hughes Insurance are not included in the transaction.

Related Europe clears Liberty Mutual’s Quinn Insurance takeover

 

Liberty bought

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Blog: Homing in on high-net-worth claims

Quality service, especially when for claims, should not be lost in any efficiency drive when it comes to expansion in the high-net-worth space, warns Simon Loerns, director of specialist services at Woodgate & Clark loss adjusters.

Meet the MGA: Inperio

After applying for a holiday job, Inperio director Simon Lovat began a career in insurance and rose through the ranks of the industry. He now runs a successful managing general agency and a number of businesses that sit alongside it. He gives his tips on how to make it in the challenging, but rewarding, MGA space.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: