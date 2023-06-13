Stubben Edge launches capital arm

Stubben Edge Group has launched a capital arm that it claims will help brokers grow.

The firm listed that Stubben Edge Capital will work across three pillars.

The first pillar – it detailed – develops and sustains the insurance underwriting balance sheet capacity of its own intermediaries, network partners and clients, enabling them to access permanent capital in an efficient way.

