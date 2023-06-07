Serge Raffard to succeed Steve Treloar as Allianz personal lines leader

Allianz Holdings has appointed Serge Raffard as personal managing director, following the recent news that Steve Treloar has decided to leave the business to pursue new opportunities.

Treloar held the title of CEO, and his exit was announced last month ahead of him leaving on 30 June. Raffard, pictured, will start at the beginning of July, and will report to Allianz UK CEO Colm Holmes.

Raffard has been with Allianz Group since 2018, and is moving across from being group strategy, marketing, distribution officer. Prior to this, he was group strategy officer. Raffard has previously worked at companies, including MetLife, McKinsey and JPMorgan.

Experience

Holmes commented: