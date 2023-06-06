Chaucer starts CEO search as Fowle steps down

John Fowle will step down as group CEO of Chaucer on 30 June, the insurer has confirmed.

Group chief financial officer Rob Callan will take on the role of interim group CEO during the search for Fowle’s successor.

Fowle, pictured, joined Chaucer in 2002, and was appointed CEO in 2017.

Regulatory approval followed sale price of $950m being confirmed last September.

He was at the helm when China Reinsurance bought Chaucer Group from Hanover Insurance for $950m (£726m) in a deal first revealed in September 2018 that completed at the