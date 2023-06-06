Insurance Age

Chaucer starts CEO search as Fowle steps down

John Fowle, CEO, Chaucer
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

John Fowle will step down as group CEO of Chaucer on 30 June, the insurer has confirmed.

Group chief financial officer Rob Callan will take on the role of interim group CEO during the search for Fowle’s successor.

Fowle, pictured, joined Chaucer in 2002, and was appointed CEO in 2017.

Related China Re completes Chaucer deal

Regulatory approval followed sale price of $950m being confirmed last September.

He was at the helm when China Reinsurance bought Chaucer Group from Hanover Insurance for $950m (£726m) in a deal first revealed in September 2018 that completed at the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: