Aston Lark adds HNW book as partner moves across from Vizion

Howden-owned Aston Lark has recruited George Seatter as a client director within its private client division, bringing with him the client base he developed as a partner at Vizion.

High-net-worth specialist Seatter was the first partner to join Vizion when it launched in 2017 with a partnership-owner model.

The firm, set up by former Chubb HNW leader John Sims as well as ex-Bluefin boss Chris Blackham and former England rugby international Jeremy Guscott, was created as a boutique broker to attract talented, entrepreneurial insurance professionals looking to run their own business.

Last month Russell Sessions was appointed managing director at Vizion, succeeding Sims.

