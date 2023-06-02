Bronek Masojada joins Scott Egan at SiriusPoint as chair

SiriusPoint has appointed former Hiscox boss Bronek Masojada as chair of the board of directors, teaming up with ex-RSA leader Scott Egan.

Egan joined the global insurer and reinsurer as CEO last September after having left RSA in December 2021.

Masojada, pictured, first joined the SiriusPoint board on 2 May.

He has now taken over from Sharon Ludlow, who had been interim chair since May 2022. Ludlow will continue to serve as a non-executive director and remains chair of SiriusPoint’s audit committee.

Masojada spent nearly 30 years at Hiscox. He joined the insurer in 1993 as group managing director and was appointed CEO in 2000.