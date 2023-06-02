CEO Hardie anticipating Jensten sale within 18 months

“At some point in the next 12-18 months, I think we will have a different investor in the business with or without Livingbridge remaining,” Jensten Group CEO Alistair Hardie has told Insurance Age.

Private equity house Livingbridge bought into Jensten, then known as Coversure, in a deal that completed in September 2018.

Hardie noted that with the passing of time the maths on a future deal was “easy” but stressed: “It seems to be a much bigger topic for people outside the business than it is for people inside the business.”

He took up his post in July 2020 and observed the sale question had been posed for the full three years that he has been in situ.

“We regard that as just a swap of