Insurance Age

CEO Hardie anticipating Jensten sale within 18 months

Alistair Hardie CEGA CEO
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

“At some point in the next 12-18 months, I think we will have a different investor in the business with or without Livingbridge remaining,” Jensten Group CEO Alistair Hardie has told Insurance Age.

Private equity house Livingbridge bought into Jensten, then known as Coversure, in a deal that completed in September 2018.

Hardie noted that with the passing of time the maths on a future deal was “easy” but stressed: “It seems to be a much bigger topic for people outside the business than it is for people inside the business.”

He took up his post in July 2020 and observed the sale question had been posed for the full three years that he has been in situ.

“We regard that as just a swap of

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

Interview: Melissa Collett

Melissa Collett left the CII at the end of May. A champion of professionalism and customer fairness, she has some wise words for an insurance industry on the brink of change.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: