People Moves: 30 May – 2 June 2023

Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Konsileo, Close Brothers Premium Finance, Chaucer, Liberty Specialty Markets and Aviva.

Konsileo appoints Vicky Ferrier as chief people and commercial officer

Chartered commercial insurance broker Konsileo has appointed Vicky Ferrier as its first chief people and commercial officer.

Ferrier first joined Konsileo’s board as a non-executive director in October 2022 and will now join the executive committee on full time basis.

Konsileo listed that her role brings together culture and