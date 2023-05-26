Treasury Committee calls for consumer questions ahead of sector grilling

The Treasury Committee has called on the public to submit questions ahead of an evidence session with insurance bosses, as it warned of hearing ‘anecdotal evidence’ in recent months of premiums rising faster than inflation, insurers refusing to pay out, and difficulties in making claims.

Accordingly, the session on 7 June will tackle the impact of inflation on premiums, the conduct of insurers when handling claims, and the size of payouts.

The MPs are also likely to examine whether firms are making excess profits, competitiveness within the industry, and the regulatory environment.

We’d like to hear from consumers on their experiences since the Covid-19 pandemic. We’ll use these to inform our evidence session on the health and competitiveness of the insurance market