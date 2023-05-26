Ex-BGL boss Matthew Donaldson joins Prima as chair
The former CEO of BGL Group, Matthew Donaldson, has joined motor insurance specialist Prima Group as chairman.
Launched in Italy in 2015, Prima opened up to UK consumers in October last year and also covers Spain.Related BGL CEO Donaldson exits after 20 years
The group is one of Italy’s leading car insurers – with a 30% online market share – and is targeting rapid growth across all its chosen European territories.
Donaldson, pictured, left BGL in June 2020 after 20 years with the business including seven as CEO. He currently holds a number of private equity backed chairman roles across the UK
