Qlaims inks multi-year deal with Prestige Underwriting

Qlaims has signed a multiyear contract to include its cover in the Prestige Underwriting Coverall household policy, Insurance Age can reveal.

Qlaims Insurance provides clients, who experience a loss, with their own claims specialist to prepare and manage property claims.

According to the insurtech managing general agent, the help is most beneficial on larger claims.

30,000

Prestige Underwriting’s Coverall has over 30,000 clients.

Prestige Underwriting has selected customer claims of more than £25,000 to benefit from the support.

Non-standard motor and home specialist Prestige Underwriting’s Coverall is distributed by a

