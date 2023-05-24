NFU Mutual, Gallagher, Markel and Skyline Partners team up on pioneering product for dairy farmers
A quartet of specialists have joined forces to create the UK’s first parametric heat-stress insurance for dairy farmers.
Parametric insurance specialists Skyline Partners developed and computed the product, which is being distributed by co-developers NFU Mutual along with Gallagher. It is 100% underwritten by Markel.
The long-term intention is to investigate a range of on-demand parametric covers for the agriculture and horticulture sectors, which face changing climate-related losses.
Brokers were warned last year that they will lose out if they do not engage with parametric insurance, a fast-expanding offering
