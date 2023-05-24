Insurance Age

NFU Mutual, Gallagher, Markel and Skyline Partners team up on pioneering product for dairy farmers

two-cows-ii
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

A quartet of specialists have joined forces to create the UK’s first parametric heat-stress insurance for dairy farmers.

Parametric insurance specialists Skyline Partners developed and computed the product, which is being distributed by co-developers NFU Mutual along with Gallagher. It is 100% underwritten by Markel.

The long-term intention is to investigate a range of on-demand parametric covers for the agriculture and horticulture sectors, which face changing climate-related losses.

Brokers were warned last year that they will lose out if they do not engage with parametric insurance, a fast-expanding offering

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Ecclesiastical flags second home crimes hitting HNW sector

One in five (22%) crimes experienced by high-net-worth clients happened at their second home or holiday home during the past 12 months, according to research by Ecclesiastical as it released new guidance to help brokers speak to clients about how to best protect themselves and their households.

JMG strikes 20th deal

JMG Group has bought commercial and corporate broker Insure Business in its 20th acquisition since being formed just over two and half years ago.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: