NFU Mutual, Gallagher, Markel and Skyline Partners team up on pioneering product for dairy farmers

A quartet of specialists have joined forces to create the UK’s first parametric heat-stress insurance for dairy farmers.

Parametric insurance specialists Skyline Partners developed and computed the product, which is being distributed by co-developers NFU Mutual along with Gallagher. It is 100% underwritten by Markel.

The long-term intention is to investigate a range of on-demand parametric covers for the agriculture and horticulture sectors, which face changing climate-related losses.

Brokers were warned last year that they will lose out if they do not engage with parametric insurance, a fast-expanding offering