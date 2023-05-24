Amazon adds Policy Expert to insurance store

Personal lines specialist Policy Expert has joined the Amazon Insurance Store, taking the number of providers up to four.

The store was launched in October last year featuring Ageas, Co-op, and LV for home and contents insurance.

During the initial rollout, Amazon detailed that all policies start with the same level of cover, called the Amazon Standard of Cover, which it stated “includes protection for some of the most common home insurance claims”.

Policy Expert’s most recently available set of results show it sold 890,000 home policies in the year to 31 March 2022. The 20% year-on-year rise gave it a 4% market