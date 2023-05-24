Aviva posts 13% GWP hike in Q1

Aviva grew general insurance premiums in the UK by 13% in the first quarter of 2023 as its combined operating ratio also improved.

The three months results build on the progress in 2022 when the insurer boosted GWP by 8%.

We have delivered an encouraging start to 2023 and continue to build clear trading momentum. Amanda Blanc

In the first quarter, UK commercial lines rose 15% compared with the same period of 2022.

The results included a 15% jump in SME and a 16% hike in Global Corporate and Specialty business.

Commercial GWP for the period totalled £703m.

This was driven by “strong” new business and retention and