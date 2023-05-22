Government planning to limit non-compete clauses to three months

The government has issued a policy paper setting out plans to bring in legislation limiting non-compete clauses in employment contracts to three months.

The government says it has looked at all the options and decided that was it is going to do is limit them to three months. James Davies, Lewis Silkin

The clauses, used widely across the broking market, restrict an individual’s ability to work at, or set up, a competing business after they have moved on from a job.

However, the proposals do not affect gardening leave, non-solicitation or confidentiality clauses.

While this means the impact could on one level be limited for the broking