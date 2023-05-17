Insurance Age

Melissa Collett leaves the CII

Melissa Collett
Executive director for professional standards at the Chartered Insurance Institute, Melissa Collett, is leaving this month after more than five years in the role.

Collett, pictured, was the CII’s first professional standards director when she was appointed in 2017. According to the organisation, her responsibilities will be shared by other colleagues in the short term, with longer-term plans currently in development.

Collett decided to leave in order to develop her non-executive portfolio and also explore new avenues and opportunities in the insurance profession and beyond, the CII said.

It listed her achievements as including overseeing a review of

