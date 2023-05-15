Insurance Age

The Broker Investment Group takes minority stake in Bedford broker

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Broker Investment Group has taken a 49% stake in Mayfair Insurance & Mortgage Consultants.

It is the first direct investment of 2023 for the group, with previous deals this year involving increases in existing equity stakes.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Peter Cullum-backed The Broker Investment Group rebranded from Ataraxia and Minority Venture Partners in January.

This alliance will help facilitate growth, attract new clients, retain our loyal customer base and develop our staff even further. Guy Moliterno

Founded in 1979, Mayfair has £4m of gross written premium

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: