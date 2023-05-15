The Broker Investment Group takes minority stake in Bedford broker

The Broker Investment Group has taken a 49% stake in Mayfair Insurance & Mortgage Consultants.

It is the first direct investment of 2023 for the group, with previous deals this year involving increases in existing equity stakes.

As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Peter Cullum-backed The Broker Investment Group rebranded from Ataraxia and Minority Venture Partners in January.

This alliance will help facilitate growth, attract new clients, retain our loyal customer base and develop our staff even further. Guy Moliterno

Founded in 1979, Mayfair has £4m of gross written premium