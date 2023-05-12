MGAA to survey members on two-year plan as trade body reaches 200 milestone

The Managing General Agents’ Association will be opening a survey for members next week to help create the next two-year strategic plan for the trade body, CEO Mike Keating has confirmed.

Keating, pictured, took up the post in September 2020 and conducted a similar exercise to build his initial three-year programme.

The results of the comprehensive survey are expected in late June to early July this year, at which point the MGAA will take the necessary time to distill the messages and create the route forward.

205

MGAA has gone past the 200 full members milestone with 205 now on board

“The strategy will be underpinned by the membership research.

“I did that when I took