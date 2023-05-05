Biba renews Lockton PI partnership

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has renewed its professional indemnity accredited broker contract with Lockton for a further three years.

The trade body flagged that Lockton has been a Biba-accredited PI insurance provider for more than 25 years.

Mike Hallam, head of technical services at Biba, said: “The broker PI market has faced significant challenges in recent times with the Covid-19 pandemic, but as we move away from that, robust and efficient risk management is still to the fore.

Lockton are gratified and excited to extend our partnership with Biba, and to source and provide solutions to its members in the modern PI