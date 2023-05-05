Insurance Age

Biba renews Lockton PI partnership

Deal_background
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has renewed its professional indemnity accredited broker contract with Lockton for a further three years.

The trade body flagged that Lockton has been a Biba-accredited PI insurance provider for more than 25 years.

Mike Hallam, head of technical services at Biba, said: “The broker PI market has faced significant challenges in recent times with the Covid-19 pandemic, but as we move away from that, robust and efficient risk management is still to the fore.

Lockton are gratified and excited to extend our partnership with Biba, and to source and provide solutions to its members in the modern PI

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: