FR Ball buys Export and General

Abergavenny-headquartered FR Ball has purchased London-based broker Export and General Insurance Services. The move follows FR Ball’s merger with Wessex Business Services to create Wessex Insurance Brokers in October 2022. The Welsh broker had previously bought a portion of Export and General’s book to add to its existing scheme business in the archaeological and men’s sheds insurance sectors. We made the transfer of the schemes business easy and transparent, which is a real testament to the entire team at FR Ball and Wessex. Paul Wadsworth It was later approached by Export and General to

