Allianz Commercial grows broker-facing team with two appointments

Allianz Commercial has promoted two broker segment managers tasked with growing its broker business in the UK.

Taking up the newly created roles, Vicky Barrett (left) and Harriet Allen (right) are set to lead the insurer’s segmentation strategy.

Allen and Barrett will be working with regional and head office teams, with a focus on achieving growth across Allianz’s Broker Partner and Prime Partner units.

These new roles have been created as part of our strategic investment in our broker support and segment model. Nick Hobbs

Allen has the remit of growing the provider’s relationships with