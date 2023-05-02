Ex-FCA leader Salter joins Sicsic Advisory

Former Financial Conduct Authority director Philip Salter has joined strategic risk and regulatory consultancy Sicsic Advisory as a senior adviser.

As well as working at the FCA Salter, pictured, also worked at its predecessor the Financial Services Authority in a number of supervisory roles and brings over 30 years’ regulatory and industry experience to the firm.

Until 2021, he was the FCA’s director of retail lending and claims management companies where he held responsibility for the supervision of all UK lending and credit services, from high street banks and building societies to payday lenders.

He also led the programme to design