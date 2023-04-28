Gallagher reveals retail and specialty organic growth
Gallagher’s UK & Ireland retail division achieved 7% organic growth in the first quarter of 2023, the global broking giant has revealed.
Unlike in previous quarters, the firm did not supply an overall figure for UK organic growth.
In the final quarter of 2022, the UK delivered 17% organic growth, outstripping the 14% posted in Q1 last year, the 8% in Q2 and the 15% in Q3.17%
Percentage the UK specialty broking division posted
However, in the latest results, the company did breakdown the organic growth by specialty and retail.
The UK specialty broking division posted a 17% organic surge for the first three months.
