Aviva quits CBI after second rape allegation

Aviva has quit the Confederation of British Industry after a second rape allegation from a woman working at the business lobby group.

The insurer said it has cancelled its membership after the latest allegations were published by The Guardian.

This follows the exit of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association from the organisation.

A spokesperson for Aviva said: “In light of the very serious allegations made, and the CBI’s handling of the process and response, we believe the CBI is no longer able to fulfil its core function – to be a representative voice of business in the UK.

“We have therefore regrettably terminated our

