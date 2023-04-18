Partners& adds two brokers

Partners& has bought Weybridge-based Richard Thompson Insurance Brokers and Leicestershire-based Regent Healthcare, Insurance Age can reveal.

RTIB was established in 1977, and offers regional broking, along with a boutique Lloyd’s coverholder, with specialisms in fine art, commercial property and private client.

The team of 12 is to be led by Joe and Emily Thompson. Joe Thompson will lead the Partners& underwriting business, and will also act as head of fine art, while Emily will join the HR team. The office in Weybridge, Surrey extends the Partners& network into Surrey and the south of England.

We were struck by Partners&’s