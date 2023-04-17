Brokerbility refreshes proposition to build back better

Brokerbility has launched a five-band framework as it seeks to grow its community of brokers, Insurance Age can reveal.

The new structure (see box) is being rolled out in two phases, and will see the network offer a launchpad incubator for start-ups and appointed representatives for the first time.

The Brokerbility framework Foundation partners – multiple brand or large-scale broking groups Core partners – independent brokers Growth partners – brokers with a strong trajectory Launchpad partners – an incubator for start-ups and appointed representatives Affiliate partners – insurer tech and innovative