Momentum delivers double-digit profit and revenue growth in 2022
Appointed representatives network Momentum Broker Solutions grew revenue by 17% in 2022 to £11.69m, as profit before tax leapt 43% to £1.11m.
Howard Pepper, pictured, managing director of Momentum Broker Solutions, commented: “[Last year] 2022 was a tremendous year for Momentum, continuing our record of achieving double-digit growth every year since our formation in 2010.”
We remain committed to making the appointed representative the business model of choice for the small independent broker. Howard Pepper
During 2022, the network added 17 appointed representatives, made up of 11 start-ups and six established brokers. It helped
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Brokerbility refreshes proposition to build back better
Brokerbility has launched a five-band framework as it seeks to grow its community of brokers, Insurance Age can reveal.
Covéa jobs at risk amid £145.5m loss
Covéa has been hit by an ‘unprecedented’ series of events leading to a £145.5m loss in 2022.
People Moves: 10 - 14 April 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Broking Success: Spotting a gap in the market
James Noble, CEO of My First, details how he started the broker because he noticed a gap in the motor market for first time drivers who needed guidance when searching for the right cover.
Lloyd’s joins Biba as a partner
Lloyd’s has become the 21st partner of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.
Ecclesiastical urges brokers to help HNW clients protect their home offices
Ecclesiastical has warned that with rising inflation and the cost of living crisis, wealthy individuals and their home offices are prime targets for criminals, and has urged brokers to speak with clients about how best to protect themselves.
Cowbell enters UK cyber market targeting SME brokers
US cyber specialist Cowbell has entered the UK market with plans to sell its products exclusively through brokers.
Markerstudy chief outlines challenges over salary expectations and broker telematics
Mike Wall, Markerstudy head of non-standard, described the challenges facing its telematics brand Smart Driver Club Insurance in a very competitive market.