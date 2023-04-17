Momentum delivers double-digit profit and revenue growth in 2022

Appointed representatives network Momentum Broker Solutions grew revenue by 17% in 2022 to £11.69m, as profit before tax leapt 43% to £1.11m.

Howard Pepper, pictured, managing director of Momentum Broker Solutions, commented: “[Last year] 2022 was a tremendous year for Momentum, continuing our record of achieving double-digit growth every year since our formation in 2010.”

We remain committed to making the appointed representative the business model of choice for the small independent broker. Howard Pepper

During 2022, the network added 17 appointed representatives, made up of 11 start-ups and six established brokers. It helped