The Needham Group buys PJ Insurance Brokers

The Needham Group has bought PJ Insurance Brokers, adding £2.5m gross written premium to the firm and taking its GWP total to more than £12m.

The deal, which is the ninth in Needham’s history, follows on from buying Corporate Insurance Solutions and Baldersons Insurance in 2022.

Needham confirmed that the PJ Insurance senior management team, and eight staff, will all stay with the commercial broker in the current premises in Petersfield, Hampshire and Weybridge, Surrey.

By 2025, we would like to have seven or eight branches, all with the same ethos of being local experts, fully independent and community-based brokers. Neal Lowe