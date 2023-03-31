Double digit growth and profit rises at Iprism after MBO

Iprism Underwriting Agency grew turnover by 15.3% to £9.44m in the year ended 30 June 2022 with profits rising even more.

According to a filing at Companies House, post-tax profits at the managing general agent which focuses on SMEs and mid and high net worth clients jumped 17.7% year-on-year to £562,542.

During the financial year Iprism added its tradesman, contractors, and professionals products to SSP. It also teamed up with Acturis in August but this fell outside of the reporting period.

Explaining the rise in turnover, CEO Ian Lloyd told Insurance Age: “We’ve seen strong turnover growth across all of our key